Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (TSE:FIRE) was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 360,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 870,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.12.

About Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE)

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

