Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alleghany by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,846,000 after acquiring an additional 99,834 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in Alleghany by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 198,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,929,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Alleghany by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 243,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 41,167 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Alleghany by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 27,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Road Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 753.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alleghany stock opened at $523.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.43. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $426.87 and a 1-year high of $847.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on Y. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

