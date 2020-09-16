Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 137,700 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,661,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.42% of MSA Safety worth $419,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 26.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 19.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $212,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,554. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $6,687,945.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,994 shares of company stock valued at $8,338,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA opened at $129.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.69. MSA Safety Inc has a one year low of $83.57 and a one year high of $142.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.04.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $314.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.26 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. CJS Securities began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

