Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

TSE:RME opened at C$5.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.61. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 52-week low of C$3.32 and a 52-week high of C$7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.73, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $106.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$213.84 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Rocky Mountain Dealerships will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RME. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

