Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1104 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by 1.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GLQ stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

In related news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 25,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

