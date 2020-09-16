New England Realty Associates LP (NEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on September 30th

New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

New England Realty Associates has raised its dividend payment by 28.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get New England Realty Associates alerts:

Shares of New England Realty Associates stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. New England Realty Associates has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

New England Realty Associates (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $12.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter.

New England Realty Associates Company Profile

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.