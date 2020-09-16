First National Co. (FXNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FXNC opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. First National has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. First National had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

Dividend History for First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

