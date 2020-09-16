First National Co. (FXNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FXNC opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. First National has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. First National had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

