DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 30th

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 28.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:KSM opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $12.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

