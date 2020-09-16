Logitech International SA (LOGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) declared an annual dividend on Friday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.8697 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.

Logitech International has increased its dividend by 31.0% over the last three years.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI stock opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56. Logitech International has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $76.53.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $791.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.14 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $8,881,046.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.79.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.