Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.
ACP opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.78.
