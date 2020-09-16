Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

ACP opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.78.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income fund launched by Avenue Capital Group. It is managed by Avenue Capital Management II LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in loan and debt instruments. Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

