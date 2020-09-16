Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $47.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $46.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comcast has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $206.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

