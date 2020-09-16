WhiteHorse Finance Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

WhiteHorse Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 121.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.2%.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Shares of WHF stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $219.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.39.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHF shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.