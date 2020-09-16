BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $66.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.40.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.60. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $88.28.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $510.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.27 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,852 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,358,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,012,000 after purchasing an additional 267,614 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

