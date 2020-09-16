Short Interest in SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Drops By 27.3%

SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, CLSA downgraded shares of SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:SJMHY opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.54.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

