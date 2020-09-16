Brokerages Set Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) PT at $50.33

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

RBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $64.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.17%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $262,635.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,913.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 4,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $294,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,283 shares of company stock worth $1,756,789. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 393,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 52,952 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

