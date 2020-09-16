Skycoin Trading 8.6% Lower This Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00004668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Binance, Iquant and C2CX. Skycoin has a total market cap of $9.29 million and $516,112.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00047470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00247360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00101296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.00 or 0.01497416 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00195912 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,277,622 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, ChaoEX, Binance, Cryptopia and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

