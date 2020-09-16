Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a report issued on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 74.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.87 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 342,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 100.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 214,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 107,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 60.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,518 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 26.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 36.5% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,499.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

