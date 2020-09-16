Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 739,700 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 930,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 274.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on SUUIF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

