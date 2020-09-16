Brokers Set Expectations for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

FITB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

