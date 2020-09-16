Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) & EACO (NASDAQ:EACO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) and EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Avnet and EACO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avnet 0 0 0 0 N/A EACO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avnet and EACO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avnet $17.63 billion 0.15 -$31.08 million $1.54 17.92 EACO $221.24 million 0.36 $9.43 million N/A N/A

EACO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avnet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of Avnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Avnet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 97.9% of EACO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avnet and EACO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avnet -0.18% 4.05% 1.84% EACO 3.87% 16.41% 8.68%

Risk & Volatility

Avnet has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EACO has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EACO beats Avnet on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc., a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. It also offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. In addition, this segment provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, and systems and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. This segment serves various markets, including automotive, medical, defense, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and digital editing. The Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and electronic and industrial automation components, as well as test and measurement products to engineers and entrepreneurs. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

EACO Company Profile

EACO Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc., distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products. The company supplies parts used in the manufacture of products in a range of industries, including aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine. It also provides customized services and solutions for various production needs comprising special packaging, bin stocking, kitting and assembly, bar coding, electronic requisitioning, integrated supply programs, and others. The company sells its products primarily to the original equipment manufacturers through its sales representatives and distribution centers; and through its Website. EACO Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

