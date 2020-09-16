Bank of America Corp DE Buys 909,800 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.19% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $37,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 36.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after buying an additional 292,664 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,018,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 46,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,030 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.