Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,815 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Mantech International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mantech International in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mantech International by 406.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mantech International in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mantech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.55. Mantech International Corp has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $93.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Mantech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mantech International Corp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

