Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,086 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NATI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 4,307.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on NATI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

In related news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $199,600.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $301.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

