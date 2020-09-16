Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Increased by William Blair

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ExlService in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 15th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXLS. BidaskClub cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

ExlService stock opened at $67.04 on Wednesday. ExlService has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.22. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ExlService by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in ExlService by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ExlService by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ExlService by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $201,868.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.69 per share, for a total transaction of $95,535.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

