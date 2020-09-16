Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,825 Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVBG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

In other news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $3,251,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $345,307.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,636.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,859 shares of company stock worth $10,250,606 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 0.46. Everbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.57.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

