Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $432,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in VMware were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in VMware by 170.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $346,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,981 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its stake in VMware by 69.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $286,067,000 after buying an additional 968,090 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in VMware by 84.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,694 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $170,230,000 after buying an additional 643,308 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth $91,781,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,554,369 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $240,710,000 after purchasing an additional 459,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $2,051,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,782.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,772 shares of company stock worth $12,481,442. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.78 and its 200 day moving average is $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.17.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

