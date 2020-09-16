Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,202 Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $9,132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 692.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 331,783 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $4,623,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth $2,218,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,506,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $168.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.84. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $1,300,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,605.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

LAKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.