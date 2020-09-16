Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $434,000 in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,921,000 after purchasing an additional 419,060 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,092,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,290,000 after buying an additional 21,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

FGEN opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.37. FibroGen Inc has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.63.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.31). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,970,662.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $763,853.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,201,191.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,355 shares of company stock worth $1,414,668. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

