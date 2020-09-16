10,500 Shares in Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vince at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNCE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vince in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vince during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vince during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vince from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Vince from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vince from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

NYSE VNCE opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Vince Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $27.63.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The textile maker reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.28). Vince had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vince Holding Corp will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vince Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

