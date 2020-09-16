PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $4.95 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report issued on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.77. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $17.39 EPS.

PFSI has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of PFSI opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $63,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $952,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 486,844 shares of company stock worth $22,696,050. 21.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

