Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,577 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $436,244.06. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 324,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,083,679.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $2,845,820.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,455 shares in the company, valued at $19,816,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 377,763 shares of company stock valued at $37,981,807 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $105.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.21. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $117.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

