Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 609.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 166.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $60,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

