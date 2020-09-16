Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ExlService Holdings, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ExlService in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

EXLS opened at $67.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. ExlService has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $79.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. ExlService had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $90,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.69 per share, with a total value of $95,535.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ExlService by 42.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,043,000 after buying an additional 575,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 19.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,520,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,790,000 after buying an additional 418,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth about $20,138,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the second quarter worth about $14,068,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth about $553,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

