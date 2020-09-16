Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 273.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $127.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.30 and a 200 day moving average of $117.44. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

