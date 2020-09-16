Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,585,000 after purchasing an additional 272,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,175,000 after buying an additional 246,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,031,000 after acquiring an additional 154,850 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 213.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 166,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,207,000 after acquiring an additional 113,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 98.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,384,000 after purchasing an additional 112,329 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total transaction of $1,827,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,531,284.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $464.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.86. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $561.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26 and a beta of 0.50.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.50.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

