Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,001 Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 2,671.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNS opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.78. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $94.09 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $124,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,572.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

