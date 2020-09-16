Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 249,962 Shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,962 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition by 1,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 635,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,165,000. Finally, MM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMA opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.19. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

