Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0897 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

In other news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $661,710.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,751. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

