ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALRS opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80.

Get ALERUS FINL COR/SH alerts:

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.48 million.

ALRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About ALERUS FINL COR/SH

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ALERUS FINL COR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALERUS FINL COR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.