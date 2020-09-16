Short Interest in SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Drops By 37.0%

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the August 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of SUMITOMO CORP/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSUMY opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80. SUMITOMO CORP/S has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54.

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SUMITOMO CORP/S had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.77 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that SUMITOMO CORP/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About SUMITOMO CORP/S

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium.

