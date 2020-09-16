Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.50

Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:HSP opened at GBX 233 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79. Hargreaves Services has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 323.40 ($4.23). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 216.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 215.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85.
About Hargreaves Services
Featured Article: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.