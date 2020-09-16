Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.50

Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:HSP opened at GBX 233 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79. Hargreaves Services has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 323.40 ($4.23). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 216.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 215.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, sourcing, processing, blending, moving, and handling coal in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and operates surface coal mines; provides earthworks and mining services to various projects; offers underground mining services, such as mining consultancy, contract services, and project management; and provides solid fuels to the industrial and power generation markets.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.