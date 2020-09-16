Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.21.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $113.98 on Wednesday. Dover has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

