Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

Tredegar has increased its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:TG opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. Tredegar has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $23.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $533.93 million, a PE ratio of 199.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $218.64 million for the quarter.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

