Chubb Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NYSE:CB)

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

Chubb has raised its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Chubb has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chubb to earn $10.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Shares of CB stock opened at $117.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.25 and a 200-day moving average of $121.92. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Derivative

Dividend History for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA
Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA
Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
7,066 Shares in Kennametal Inc. Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC
7,066 Shares in Kennametal Inc. Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC
Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,001 Cohen & Steers, Inc.
Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,001 Cohen & Steers, Inc.
Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 249,962 Shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 249,962 Shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report