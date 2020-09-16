Chubb Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

Chubb has raised its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Chubb has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chubb to earn $10.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB stock opened at $117.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.25 and a 200-day moving average of $121.92. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.