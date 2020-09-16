Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Raises Dividend to $1.34 Per Share

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.341 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$1,507.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1,532.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$1,452.75. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.24. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,076.34 and a 52 week high of C$1,637.22.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$17.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$10.91 by C$6.47. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 41.8269193 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSU. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,550.00 to C$1,750.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Pi Financial cut shares of Constellation Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1,758.00 to C$1,674.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.