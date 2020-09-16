Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Plans GBX 34.20 Dividend

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) declared a dividend on Friday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) per share on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 6,322 ($82.61) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,822.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,246.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.88. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,786 ($49.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,270 ($81.93). The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 5,900 ($77.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,500 ($71.87) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,100 ($79.71) to GBX 6,250 ($81.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,029.09 ($65.71).

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

