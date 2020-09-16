SMC Corp (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Up 51.3% in August

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

SMC Corp (OTCMKTS:SMECF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the August 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.2 days.

Shares of SMC stock opened at $546.00 on Wednesday. SMC has a 52-week low of $306.48 and a 52-week high of $585.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.19.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

