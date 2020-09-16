SMC Corp (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Up 51.3% in August

SMC Corp (OTCMKTS:SMECF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the August 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.2 days.
Shares of SMC stock opened at $546.00 on Wednesday. SMC has a 52-week low of $306.48 and a 52-week high of $585.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.19.
About SMC
