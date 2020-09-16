Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of SMFTF opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

