Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of SMFTF opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SMC Corp Short Interest Up 51.3% in August
SMC Corp Short Interest Up 51.3% in August
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Select Sands Corp Short Interest Update
Select Sands Corp Short Interest Update
Salon Media Group, Inc. Short Interest Down 37.6% in August
Salon Media Group, Inc. Short Interest Down 37.6% in August
SimCorp A/S Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
SimCorp A/S Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report