Select Sands Corp (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Update

Select Sands Corp (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the August 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SLSDF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.61. Select Sands has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
