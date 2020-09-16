Select Sands Corp (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Update

Select Sands Corp (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the August 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLSDF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.61. Select Sands has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

