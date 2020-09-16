Salon Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNM) Short Interest Down 37.6% in August

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Salon Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the August 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of Salon Media Group stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Salon Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

About Salon Media Group

Salon Media Group, Inc, an Internet media company, operates an online news Website in the United States. It produces a content Website with various subject-specific sections. The company's Salon.com Website features various voices and perspectives; and covers a range of topics, including news, politics, race, religion, arts and culture, entertainment, sustainability, innovation, technology, and business.

